UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.06. 1,123,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,267. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 137.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.66.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

