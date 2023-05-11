Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,539 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $49,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.30. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

