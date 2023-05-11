Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $42,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,590,000 after acquiring an additional 382,535 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,999,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 193,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,374 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $210.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.96 and a 200-day moving average of $188.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $218.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.