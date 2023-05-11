Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,833,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 633,367 shares.The stock last traded at $204.93 and had previously closed at $206.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blooom Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

