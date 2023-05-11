Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.74. The stock had a trading volume of 250,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,576. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

