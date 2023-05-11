Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.36. 198,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,676. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

