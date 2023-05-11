Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading Up 5.5%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.49). Approximately 313,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 74,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.46).

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -962.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.85, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.89.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

