Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $105.46 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02210144 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,172,156.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

