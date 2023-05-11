VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.63

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.63 and traded as high as $19.69. VEON shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 23,862 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
VEON Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73.
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
