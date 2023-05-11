VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.63

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEONGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.63 and traded as high as $19.69. VEON shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 23,862 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

VEON Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282,470 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 167.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,037,914 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of VEON during the third quarter worth about $2,016,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth about $12,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Recommended Stories

