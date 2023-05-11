Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.5% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,492,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

