Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.14 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $164,256.72 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,864.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.40 or 0.00299121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00565618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00067206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.52 or 0.00426052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,730,735 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

