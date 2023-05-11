Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VTNR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTNR stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,769,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at $45,769,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,995. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

