Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VTNR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.
Vertex Energy Stock Performance
Shares of VTNR stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $18.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.