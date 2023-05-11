Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 45,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 286,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

VERX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -214.22, a P/E/G ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,375,164 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $24,409,161.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,309,379 shares in the company, valued at $129,741,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,001,916.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,925,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,985,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,375,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $24,409,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,309,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,741,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,907,785 shares of company stock worth $34,218,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,929,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vertex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vertex by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

