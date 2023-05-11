VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.75. 794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,144. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $234.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 59,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 223.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.