VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 12th

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSB stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.61. 12,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) by 9,412.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.