Virginia National Bank Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Virginia National Bank cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,501 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Virginia National Bank owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 985.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 169,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after purchasing an additional 185,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

BSCP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.38. 235,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,630. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

