Virginia National Bank Has $1.51 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Virginia National Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.6% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 349,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,606. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

