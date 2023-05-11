Voyager Metals (CVE:VONE) Trading Down 7.1%

Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 128,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 77,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Voyager Metals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$16.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.95, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Voyager Metals Company Profile

Voyager Metals Inc engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Iron Corp. and changed its name to Voyager Metals Inc in October 2021.

