Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00010940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $81.07 million and $4.15 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.03517765 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,491,257.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

