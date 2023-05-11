W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.1 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $56.04 and a twelve month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

