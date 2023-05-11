Wanchain Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $40.99 million and approximately $562,013.44 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00055379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,527,726 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

