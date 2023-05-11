Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Sets New 52-Week High at $268.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.28), with a volume of 133547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.34).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 202.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,312.50 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.60. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

