Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $11,504,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 55.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 120,496 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $7,701,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 482,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,051,000 after purchasing an additional 107,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB stock opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $2,362,666.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,633 shares of company stock worth $9,808,928. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

