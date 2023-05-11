Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,088 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $57.27 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.