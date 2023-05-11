Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 5,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $313.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.60. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

