Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.4 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $681.46 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $673.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

