Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 931 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in SEI Investments by 103.7% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,021 shares of company stock worth $8,684,881. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Stories

