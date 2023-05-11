Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Snowflake by 11,112.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,376,000 after buying an additional 755,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.17.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,937 shares of company stock worth $39,575,110 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $172.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

