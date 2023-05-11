Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52 to $2.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-3.5% yr/yr or $725.03 million to $739.32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.42 million. Waters also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.55-$12.75 EPS.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.03. The company had a trading volume of 215,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,933. Waters has a 12 month low of $264.52 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Waters

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.27.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Waters by 122.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

