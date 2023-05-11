WAX (WAXP) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $178.32 million and $4.20 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 3,188,702,278 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 3,145,132,677.2194433 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05885273 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $3,184,922.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

