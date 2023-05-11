WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

