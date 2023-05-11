Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of WMK traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.09. 158,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.25. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $95.57.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 277.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

