Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Weis Markets Price Performance
Shares of WMK traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.09. 158,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.25. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $95.57.
Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.33%.
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weis Markets (WMK)
