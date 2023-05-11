West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) CEO Eric Mark Green Sells 44,000 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Mark Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $359.70. 193,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $376.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.64 and its 200-day moving average is $284.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

