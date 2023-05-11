Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Down 3.8%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 1,047,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 718,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Westminster Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.73.

About Westminster Group

(Get Rating)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.