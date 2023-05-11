Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after purchasing an additional 945,635 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $49,463,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 528,449 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 10,078.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 509,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 504,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

