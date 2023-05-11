Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.73.
Wintrust Financial Price Performance
Shares of WTFC stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after purchasing an additional 945,635 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $49,463,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 528,449 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 10,078.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 509,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 504,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
