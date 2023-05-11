WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.31

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.31 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 26.84 ($0.34). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 26.99 ($0.34), with a volume of 157,795 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.30. The company has a market capitalization of £17.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

