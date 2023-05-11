World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WWE. Guggenheim upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.22.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average is $85.71. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

