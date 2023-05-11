World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on WWE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.
World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of WWE stock opened at $105.05 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.
