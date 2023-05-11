Wrapped HBAR Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.61 Billion (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $115,290.62 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,341,221,373 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,341,221,373.03626 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05306971 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $112,386.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

