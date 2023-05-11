Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.73% from the company’s previous close.

WYNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,633. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,694,688. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,659,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $183,123,000 after purchasing an additional 71,233 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

