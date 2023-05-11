Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE XIN opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

