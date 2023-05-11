Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 16748049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Yourgene Health Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of £7.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Yourgene Health Company Profile

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It develops in vitro diagnostic products, such as IONA Test, a non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) for Down's syndrome, Edwards' syndrome, and Patau's Syndrome in pregnant women; Cystic Fibrosis Screening tests; Rapid Aneuploidy Analysis, a confirmatory diagnostic test carried out after amniocentesi; and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss, a PCR assay for the routine diagnosis of the six most common chromosomes related to pregnancy loss, as well as DPYD genotyping products.

Further Reading

