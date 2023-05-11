Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.35

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.35 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 7.63 ($0.10), with a volume of 72,219 shares traded.

Zambeef Products Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.79 million, a P/E ratio of 283.33 and a beta of -0.22.

About Zambeef Products

(Get Rating)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in the row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 12,257 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,750 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zambeef Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zambeef Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.