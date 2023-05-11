Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 75.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of ZNTL stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 302,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,106. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.84. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58.

Insider Activity

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 3,332 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $68,039.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 499,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $68,039.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 499,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,763 shares of company stock worth $199,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

