Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.02-$6.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.02-6.54 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Trading Down 2.1 %

ZD stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.11. 189,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,699. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $63.17 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.