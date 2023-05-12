10,881 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,881 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

