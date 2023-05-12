13,395 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cameco by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $53,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.41. 1,370,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

