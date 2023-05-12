1,921 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IEX opened at $207.95 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

