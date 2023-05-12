20,340 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Bought by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Lucid Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,163,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.24. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

