2,200 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $95,175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 49.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $225,157,000 after acquiring an additional 904,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Shares of AMAT opened at $115.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.